Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 118.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.