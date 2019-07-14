Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.25 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 80.52% at a $20.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.