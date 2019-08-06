Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.55 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 149.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.55 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 133.03% at a $20.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 53.9%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.