Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1919.01 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18.9, while its potential upside is 1.39%. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 28.28% and its average price target is $62. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 77.42% stronger performance.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats on 9 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.