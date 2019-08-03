Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

We are comparing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.49 beta indicates that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, with potential upside of 122.26%. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 708.27% and its consensus target price is $10.75. The data provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.