Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

We are contrasting Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 13 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.24M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 553,260,015.71% -193.2% -67.2% Celsion Corporation 1,221,461,843.69% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.49 and it happens to be 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $18.9, with potential upside of 0.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.2%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.