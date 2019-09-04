Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.49 beta. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta and it is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 125.73%. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 438.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.7% respectively. 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.