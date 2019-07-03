Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We will be comparing the differences between Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.42 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta, while its volatility is 179.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 80.68% at a $20.67 consensus price target. Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential upside of 191.16%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.