Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

As Biotechnology companies, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 20.48 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.79 and its 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 98.18% for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $20.67. On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 247.11% and its consensus target price is $42. Based on the results shown earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.