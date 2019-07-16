Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

We are contrasting Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 ArQule Inc. 6 55.74 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.79 beta indicates that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ArQule Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.64% and an $20.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -27.79% and its consensus target price is $7.69. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.