Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

As Biotechnology companies, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 586,427,976.69% -193.2% -67.2% Aravive Inc. 74,458,204.33% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.49 and its 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 0.64% at a $18.9 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Aravive Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.