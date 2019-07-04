Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Contrasting side by side

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Risk & Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.67, and a 76.52% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, which is potential 29.51% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.