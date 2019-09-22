Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparison side by side

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2419.56 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.39% and an $18.9 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, which is potential 30.56% upside. The data provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.