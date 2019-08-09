Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparing side by side

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 106.91% at a $20.67 consensus price target. Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 148.45%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.