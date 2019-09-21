Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparison side by side

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 149.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.39% for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $18.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.9%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.