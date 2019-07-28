Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Novavax Inc. 17 3.49 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$20.67 is Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 98.18%. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -68.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.