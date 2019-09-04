Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Contrasting side by side

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 1997.29 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.49. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 128.57% and an $20 average price target. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential upside is 2.54% and its average price target is $1.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.5%. About 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.