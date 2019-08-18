Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparing side by side

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 7.13 N/A -2.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.49 shows that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.67, while its potential upside is 115.54%. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.17, while its potential upside is 80.08%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.