Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.49 beta. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 117.12% at a $20.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.