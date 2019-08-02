Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Contrasting side by side

Since Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.82 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.49 and it happens to be 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, with potential upside of 122.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.