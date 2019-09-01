Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.59 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 123.46% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.