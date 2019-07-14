Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparing side by side

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.51 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk & Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.79. Competitively, Celsion Corporation is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.52% and an $20.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.8%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Celsion Corporation

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.