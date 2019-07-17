Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparing side by side

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.48 N/A 2.73 24.24

Demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.79. From a competition point of view, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$20.67 is Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 97.80%. Competitively the average target price of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 35.16% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 63.5%. About 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.