Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparison side by side

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 797.51 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.49 and it happens to be 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 124.22% and an $20 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.