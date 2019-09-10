Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Valuation Declined While Redmile Group Has Upped Its Stake; As Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stock Price Rose, Lagoda Investment Management LP Cut Position

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The hedge fund held 8.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54M, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.95M market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 811,415 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 16/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® NAMES ERIN LAVELLE TO COO; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Erin Lavelle to Newly Created Role of Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – $ALDR anti-CGRP BLA filing pushed back from 2H18 to 1Q19; 08/05/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $117.6M; 20/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS: PRES, CEO SCHATZMAN TO STEP DOWN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDR); 09/03/2018 – Alon Reports Operational Problems at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® New Data Demonstrated Eptinezumab Increased Migraine-Free lntervals (Up to 32.5 days) and Improved Quality-of-Life Outcomes in Patients with Episodic Migraine; 23/03/2018 – Redmile Group, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alder BioPharmaceuticals; 13/05/2018 – Julia Connolly, Alon Neidich

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 295,590 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Wells Fargo And Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 105,444 shares. 3,007 are held by Campbell And Adviser Lc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,818 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 847,492 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 265,350 shares in its portfolio. Addison Cap Com invested in 0.25% or 4,464 shares. Platinum Inv Management holds 22,707 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 851,325 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 190 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management has invested 0.1% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 33,567 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% or 120,712 shares in its portfolio.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares to 36,931 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

