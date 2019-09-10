Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Holder Fosun International LTD Boosted Position; As American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Stock Rose, Holder Peak Asset Management Upped Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 418.92% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Unitholders Approve Merger With American Midstream Partners; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52.4M; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 49,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The institutional investor held 233,858 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 184,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 28,071 shares traded. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 23/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® APPOINTS ERIC CARTER, PH.D., M.D., AS INTERIM CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Presents New 12-Month Data of Eptinezumab in PROMISE 1 Phase 3 Trial Showing Long-Term Reduction in; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON: CUT MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECT ON PROFIT; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.7% Position in Alder Bio; 23/04/2018 – Div Insur (NE): Bulletin: CB-130 (Amended) Filing Guidance for Individual and Small Employer Major Medical Plans and Stand-Alon; 24/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals(R) Presents New 12-Mo Data of Eptinezumab in PROMISE 1 Phase 3 Trial Showing Long-Term Reduction in Episodic Migraine; 02/05/2018 – Alon Reports FCCU Disruption at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Erin Lavelle Oper Chief; 09/04/2018 – ALON: SHAREHOLDER TRANSFERS RIGHTS TO IPM POWER STATION TO CO; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON COMMENTS ON GOVT. CUT IN GASOLINE MARKETING MARGIN

More notable recent Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Submits Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Eptinezumab – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Showcase 14 New Data Presentations Demonstrating Eptinezumab’s Migraine Prevention and Quality of Life Impact at American Headache Society Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman likes HCA in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA accepts Alder’s application for eptinezumab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd by 36.00M shares to 18.50 million shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xoma Corp Del by 46,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,877 shares, and cut its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares to 69,492 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,023 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).