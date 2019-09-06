Aldebaran Financial Upped Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Now (DNOW) Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Lowered Its Stake

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 1.07 million shares traded or 30.23% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invs Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 243,483 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability has 70,717 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meristem Family Wealth Llc stated it has 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 26,985 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,090 shares. 119,346 are held by Macquarie Group. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Pitcairn reported 13,746 shares stake. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 183,892 shares stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 7,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Ltd Liability Co holds 426,139 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,194 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares to 8,668 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,785 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 12.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 172,700 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. First Eagle Limited holds 0.31% or 8.30 million shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 262,053 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). State Street reported 3.42M shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsr has invested 0.47% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cullen Frost Bankers has 4,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 113,527 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Westpac holds 0% or 11,788 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.99 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cooke And Bieler LP accumulated 0.25% or 992,360 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 468,885 shares.

