Aldebaran Financial Trimmed Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Stock Rose; Eaton Vance Management Has Boosted Its Incyte (INCY) Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.07M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 86,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 287,578 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 201,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.27. About 1.47M shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 08/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Rev $382.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Incyte Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INCY); 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/03/2018 – Incyte Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Portfolio to be Featured in 15 Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,522 shares to 376,334 shares, valued at $70.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 28,377 shares. Twin Tree LP has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Macquarie Gru Limited has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Invesco Limited invested 0.09% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Financial Bank reported 2,472 shares stake. 15,325 are owned by Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 3,299 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 19,021 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 205,480 shares. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 31,130 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 80,342 shares. 11,493 were reported by Creative Planning.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.