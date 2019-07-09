Aldebaran Financial Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Boosted by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ctrip Com Intl LTD Adr (CTRP) Shareholder Thomas White International LTD Upped Stake

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 3.03M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 17,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,553 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 69,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 2.25M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% or 1.35 million shares. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.97% or 197,024 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 131,800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West invested 0.3% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street Corp owns 17.27 million shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Trust Com stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 37,660 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 58,944 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 61,538 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Gp has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bancshares Of America De holds 0.03% or 3.98M shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Llc, California-based fund reported 194,180 shares. Mackenzie Fin invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares to 134,662 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,237 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuit (LVMUY) by 12,131 shares to 71,532 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,097 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).