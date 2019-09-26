Aldebaran Financial Position in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.65 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 28,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56 million, up from 18,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $263.75. About 6.49 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 377,658 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $274.00M for 9.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,511 shares to 32,881 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Boys Arnold & Inc holds 7,894 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.63M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 147,868 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 11,436 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 271,720 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.23% or 647,403 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 5,928 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 153 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 1.36 million shares. Wedge L Lp Nc stated it has 0.7% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Edgemoor Invest Advisors stated it has 0.83% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Netflix Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Quibi the New Netflix? – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Roku’s User Growth Is Outpacing Netflix’s and Could Accelerate – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Stock Below $300: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Company owns 101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited owns 24,225 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.45% or 32.69M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc has invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 3,517 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.01% or 1.46M shares. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,577 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 9,087 shares. Dsc LP invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins has 0.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Caprock Group Inc Inc owns 2,369 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Element Capital Management Limited Liability reported 17,531 shares stake. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 41,945 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Baltimore invested in 0.04% or 616 shares.