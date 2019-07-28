Aldebaran Financial Position in Centene Del (CNC) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Ithaka Group Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Has Increased by $7.86 Million

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181. About 340,246 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. Class A by 5,274 shares to 191,008 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,370 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. 4,075 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred. Katz Marc had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.30M. $136,646 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Vecchio Jennifer on Friday, February 1. 2,500 shares valued at $426,900 were sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). British Columbia Inv Management owns 12,453 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.57% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Buckingham Mngmt holds 124,602 shares. Kames Pcl has invested 2.7% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 83 shares. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Cap Lp has invested 0.54% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 114,304 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.23% stake. 12,268 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Prudential Finance stated it has 13,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.11% or 12,019 shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares to 19,375 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,158 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).