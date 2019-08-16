Aldebaran Financial Maintains Position in Centene Del (CNC); As Overstock Com Del (Call) (OSTK) Market Value Rose, Holder Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $3.31 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (OSTK) by 80.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 206,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 256,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 3.74M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – Overstock Launches 17 Exclusive Furniture Brands — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Overstock CFO to Join Blockchain-Tech Joint Venture; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC OSTK.O SAYS GREGORY J. IVERSON APPOINTED CFO; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. Iverson as Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Overstock.com Announces Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Gary Weiss: The $OSTK secondary’s possible-rumored-maybe-not confirmed-etc. cancellation stinks to high heaven so much that the; 08/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM’S BLOCKCHAIN UNIT BOOSTS BITT.COM STAKE BY 8.6%; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss/Shr $3.72

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 953,774 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $509,035 activity.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Overstock.com bid down on CEO entanglement concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DA Davidson Call Shows The Synergy Between Overstock.com’s (OSTK) tZERO and Facebook’s (FB) Libra – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Overstock (OSTK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 114,605 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 16,000 shares. Hap Trading stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Parametric Limited Liability Co owns 28,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio. California-based Bennicas has invested 0.22% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 85,574 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 75,535 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 19,554 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Contrarius Inv Ltd has invested 0.85% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 2,000 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 635,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 102.73M shares, valued at $105.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp (Call) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares to 9,309 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,158 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz LP reported 701,366 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Lc reported 11,473 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 45,894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd owns 5,882 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Technology holds 43,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33.04M shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,643 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 70,290 shares. Moreover, York Capital Management Global Advsrs Llc has 1.7% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Co has 49,700 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.1% or 70,388 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 78,478 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,422 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.