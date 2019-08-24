Aldebaran Financial Lifted Its Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position by $379,056

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.98M shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO LLC FILES FOR SERIES B NOTES OFFERING OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; Issues Presale; 10/03/2018 – DOUG FORD, EX-TORONTO MAYOR’S BROTHER, TO LEAD ONTARIO PC: CBC; 16/05/2018 – Ford says F-150 truck production will restart Friday following fire at supplier; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE ANY SALES DUE TO SHUTDOWNS; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY PURCHASES EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 09/05/2018 – Ford suspends F-150 production after plant fire; 01/05/2018 – FORD’S U.S. SALES CHIEF MARK LANEVE SAID ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares to 134,662 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,237 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Lp reported 100,000 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Zacks Management accumulated 116,851 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 9,412 shares. Michigan-based Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 1.41% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 57,586 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cap invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Consolidated Inv Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 44,500 shares. 60,300 are held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Qs Invsts Ltd Co invested in 15,528 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Co owns 57,646 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sachem Head Mgmt LP invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arrowstreet Lp reported 678,797 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 281 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Cibc World Mkts owns 98,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 0% or 10,100 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 15.61M shares. Pitcairn has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 5.53M shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 440,935 shares. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 9.49 million shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0.04% or 50,580 shares. Private Trust Co Na owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 16,887 shares. Moreover, Essex Investment Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Knott David M has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 5,000 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 10,293 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd has 20,840 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.