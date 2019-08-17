Aldebaran Financial Increased Position in Centene Del (CNC) as Stock Value Rose; Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Its Position by $807,484 as Stock Price Declined

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 201,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 8.91M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 29/05/2018 – Santander Appoints Dirk Marzluf as Head of Technology and Operations; 13/03/2018 – EUROPEAN BANKS: CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS 2018 EARNINGS TO BE DRIVEN BY REVENUES & NOT BY LOWER COST OF RISK, GIVING INVESTORS STRONGER IMPETUS TO RE-RATE BANKS; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO’S CROSS; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES RATING ACTIONS ON SPANISH BANKS; 04/04/2018 – PIMCO, ANCHORAGE FILE U.S. SUIT AGAINST SANTANDER: ECONOMISTA; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Takes Rtg Actions In SME CLO Deal PYMES SANTANDER 9; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BANCO POPULAR’S RATINGS TO A2/PRIME-1 FROM BAA2/PRIME-2; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s: No rating impact on Notes issued by Santander UK plc following The Royal Bank of Scotland plc’s decision to not take further remedial action in response to The Royal Bank of Scotland plc’s recent downgrade; 09/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Santander UK Rtgs Unaffected By Parent Upgrade

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mirae Asset Glob owns 110,929 shares. 19,031 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 147,600 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Holderness invested in 0.14% or 5,650 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% or 7,456 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantres Asset Management Ltd has 0.39% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence holds 0.07% or 7,940 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 37,660 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 6,720 shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares to 9,309 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,375 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 45,294 shares to 150,199 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 318,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.74M shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

