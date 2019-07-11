Aldebaran Financial Holds Stake in Centene Del (CNC); As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Rose, Holder Icon Advisers Decreased Stake by $811,200

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 8.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 6.40M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Lp invested in 356,900 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Company has 241,003 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 2,638 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co owns 7,040 shares. 37,660 were reported by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dubuque Bank & Tru reported 162 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 33.04M shares. Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc has 0.86% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 40,839 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Co invested in 290,064 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 218 shares. Sectoral Asset reported 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Jefferies Finance has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Everence Management owns 7,940 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,172 shares to 31,672 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,309 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 20,200 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).