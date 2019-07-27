Aldebaran Financial Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Upped by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Raised Position by $2.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 460.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 12,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 2,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,290 shares to 162,124 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,234 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 246,610 shares. 4,273 were reported by At Bank. Zweig owns 52,116 shares. Leavell Management stated it has 38,241 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 473,609 shares. The Illinois-based First Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 38,687 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,641 shares. 36,371 were reported by Vestor Capital. Excalibur Mngmt holds 0.24% or 1,346 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Bancorporation reported 23,999 shares. Montgomery Incorporated invested in 12,658 shares or 1.07% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 1.06M shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Fairhurst David Ogden had sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leuthold Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 165,476 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). City Holdg has 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Capital Finance Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,124 shares. California-based Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Psagot Investment House, Israel-based fund reported 3,238 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 5,841 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com owns 156,753 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 143,400 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 166,914 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 7,588 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa accumulated 159,659 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Ci Invests reported 0.27% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 4.68M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares to 19,375 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,309 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

