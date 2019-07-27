Aldebaran Financial Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Upped by $1.14 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Js Capital Management Lowered by $9.76 Million Its Holding

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 83,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 352,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National invested in 0.03% or 15,744 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 72,696 shares. Aldebaran Incorporated accumulated 43,140 shares. Rudman Errol M has 9.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 254,400 shares. Winslow Capital Lc stated it has 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 22,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 28,391 shares. Bridger Management Llc reported 371,783 shares stake. 99,710 are held by Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd. 352 were reported by Contravisory Investment Inc. Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shine Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore & Il owns 17,550 shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares to 8,668 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,375 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office invested in 1.13% or 49,322 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 4.21% or 122,072 shares. 394,746 were reported by Golub Grp Inc. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Asset Mgmt has 2,832 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Convergence Partners Lc holds 75,360 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 10,795 shares. Elm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,430 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 3.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Hightower Trust Svcs Lta has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Com has 28,190 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,108 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Legacy Capital Prtnrs holds 40,087 shares. Community Tru And accumulated 297,931 shares.