Aldebaran Financial Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $449,439; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Position by $378,000

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 1.53M shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 23/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group reported 621,449 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 104,786 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.02% or 16,300 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 32,582 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 200 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 13,480 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pnc Financial Serv Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Dupont Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 25,865 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Com invested in 202,813 shares. Stifel owns 76,427 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 290,435 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.47M for 27.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,905 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

