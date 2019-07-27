Aldebaran Financial Has Lowered Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $434,655; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Strategy Asset Managers Lowered by $852,930 Its Holding

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,124 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12M, down from 169,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Korea Inv Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 855,425 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 181,968 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 326,027 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,334 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 11,515 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc holds 6,657 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 0.48% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gp One Trading Lp holds 161,701 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 2.16M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 3,553 are owned by Maryland Capital. Moreover, Violich Cap has 0.74% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wilsey Asset Inc reported 3.65% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Endurance Wealth has 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 20,877 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associate Mo reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3.29M are held by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.12% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability invested 5.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price accumulated 92,049 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,090 shares. Mcrae Capital Management holds 5.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,423 shares. Da Davidson & Com holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 862,185 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 25,881 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Lc reported 254,000 shares. Jag Management Lc accumulated 4.5% or 233,797 shares. Arrow Corporation owns 117,310 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selway Asset reported 38,880 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares to 7,248 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

