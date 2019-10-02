Aldebaran Financial Has Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $349,029; Murphy Capital Management Increases Stake in Bank Of America (BAC)

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,881 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, up from 30,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 1.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 40,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 106,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 66,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 7.46 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Mngmt LP has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 34,847 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 64,990 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Burney owns 118,459 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson owns 10,009 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2.88M shares. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 70,295 shares. 27,915 are held by Parkwood Ltd. Old National National Bank & Trust In owns 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,823 shares. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt invested in 1.21% or 23,048 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 0.33% or 8,328 shares. Ami Invest Management has invested 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rnc Capital Lc reported 29,547 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 191,415 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. 1,650 are held by Botty Investors Limited Liability Company.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 214 shares to 9,025 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Telecom Services Vipe (VOX) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,220 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has 1.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.47 million shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 145,903 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Moneta Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 5,000 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt accumulated 631,854 shares. Barnett Company invested in 0.12% or 7,517 shares. Boston Limited Com invested in 1.18% or 760,592 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 46,183 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 6.65 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 87.03M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Swedbank has invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mufg Americas accumulated 0.08% or 94,412 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc holds 121,012 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Legacy Cap Partners has 1.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).