Aldebaran Financial Has Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Stake; Mantech International Has 1.42 Sentiment

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 99.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aldebaran Financial Inc acquired 21,530 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Aldebaran Financial Inc holds 43,140 shares with $2.29M value, up from 21,610 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $19.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

Mantech International Corp (MANT) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 91 funds increased or started new holdings, while 64 sold and trimmed equity positions in Mantech International Corp. The funds in our database now have: 24.27 million shares, down from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mantech International Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 51 Increased: 61 New Position: 30.

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 2,284 shares to 4,158 valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,484 shares and now owns 28,237 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 44.39% above currents $46.23 stock price. Centene had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,597 are owned by Utah Retirement System. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 482,072 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fiera reported 24,884 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.17% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 327,359 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 37,660 shares or 0.44% of the stock. World Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 28,807 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 0% or 414 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 107,061 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.61% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 6,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0.06% or 4.70 million shares. Capital Fund Management Sa has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 72,696 shares. Ww Invsts reported 27.78M shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.45 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation for 70,000 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp owns 156,834 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,100 shares.

