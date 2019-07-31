Aldebaran Financial Has Increased Position in Centene Del (CNC) as Share Price Declined; Wynnefield Capital Position in Landec (LNDC) Upped by $634,800 as Market Value Declined

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 127,871 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.)

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.70 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Svcs Wi has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Walthausen And Limited Liability Com owns 1.08 million shares. Granite Inv Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 59,219 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.36 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Penn Mngmt Inc holds 0.32% or 271,531 shares. John G Ullman And Associate Inc reported 0.79% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 147,175 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 23,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank accumulated 17,845 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 63,998 shares. Blackrock reported 1.89M shares.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares to 134,662 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,309 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).