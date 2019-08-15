Aldebaran Financial Has Increased Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined While Exchange Capital Management Lowered Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 2.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 808,739 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,835 shares to 12,657 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Energy Etf (FENY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Financial, Arkansas-based fund reported 16,684 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0.41% or 970,445 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.08% or 4,738 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 24,603 are owned by Northeast Financial Consultants. Inr Advisory Service Ltd reported 73 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 0.33% or 12,174 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bath Savings Trust invested 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 1.94% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 64,659 were reported by Troy Asset. Ssi Inv holds 0.06% or 11,928 shares. Moreover, Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cadence Commercial Bank Na holds 66,898 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Mathes Co holds 16,720 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.