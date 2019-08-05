Aldebaran Financial Has Increased Centene Del (CNC) Holding By $1.14 Million; DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (DXSPF) Shorts Up By 8.79%

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) had an increase of 8.79% in short interest. DXSPF’s SI was 501,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.79% from 460,600 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1670 days are for DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXSPF)’s short sellers to cover DXSPF’s short positions. It closed at $8.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 99.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aldebaran Financial Inc acquired 21,530 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Aldebaran Financial Inc holds 43,140 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 21,610 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $21.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal accumulated 883,966 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 212,226 shares. 716,442 were accumulated by York Cap Mngmt Glob Advisors Lc. Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 95,970 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 18,447 shares. 6,760 were reported by Murphy Capital Mngmt. Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Manufacturers Life The holds 408,065 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 27,688 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 0.01% or 721 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mcf Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 6,241 shares to 19,375 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 2,284 shares and now owns 4,158 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. The insider BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 41.91% above currents $50.97 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $71 target. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald.