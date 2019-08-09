Aldebaran Financial Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $623,276; Valuation Declined; Psychemedics (PMD) Position Has Increased by Tieton Capital Management Llc

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Psychemedics Corp (PMD) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 50,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.88% . The institutional investor held 301,282 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 250,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Psychemedics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 8,169 shares traded. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 56.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 1.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold PMD shares while 19 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.04 million shares or 2.96% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 22,650 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Rbf Capital Lc invested in 78,495 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 3,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management reported 223,037 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.13% or 310,870 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 9,526 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.42% or 56,179 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp has 279,896 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 980 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). North Star Investment Management holds 0.14% or 84,948 shares. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14,941 activity. $4,951 worth of Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) shares were bought by Doucot Charles M.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset holds 3,772 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Villere St Denis J & Com Ltd, Louisiana-based fund reported 47,634 shares. 122,298 are held by Washington Tru. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Com holds 4,514 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 23,186 were accumulated by Atlanta Communication L L C. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia accumulated 409,014 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6,016 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B stated it has 4.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Graybill Bartz & Assocs reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 433,316 were reported by Bb&T. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 11,850 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York reported 0.25% stake. 23,819 were reported by Meridian Invest Counsel.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.