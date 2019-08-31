Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $623,276 as Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder Mckinley Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 40,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 191,572 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, up from 150,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ASKING USERS TO REVIEW INFORMATION ABOUT PRIVACY; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ACCURACY OF THIS DATA HAS BEEN EXTREMELY EXAGGERATED

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc invested in 1,835 shares. Family Mgmt holds 27,301 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 2.79% or 562,725 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 77,388 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Ohio-based Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 10,579 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 278,000 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). United Fire Grp Inc holds 38,000 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund has 1.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,948 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Richard C Young & owns 96,202 shares. Foundation Resource Management Inc holds 0.04% or 1,509 shares. Maple Mngmt Inc has invested 3.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock Down 34% With Instagram Ads Set to Boom? – Nasdaq” on January 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Libra Partner Mastercard Is Building Its Own Cryptocurrency Team – Live Trading News” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 16,290 shares to 77,167 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,597 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.