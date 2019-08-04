Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $623,276; Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Has Increased by Fragasso Group Inc

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 5,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 41,792 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 36,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.38 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 92,264 shares to 300,581 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.