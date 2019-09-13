Aldebaran Financial Has Cut Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding by $1.68 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Harber Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 9,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 46,101 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, up from 36,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.32. About 1.29 million shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 30,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.68. About 361,906 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 588,106 shares to 475,329 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $144.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,830 shares to 35,842 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

