Aldebaran Financial Decreased Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $544,500; Nomura Holdings Has Boosted Automatic Data Processing (Put) (ADP) Holding by $120.87 Million as Stock Price Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (Put) (ADP) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 765,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 850,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.75M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,335 shares to 27,243 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (Call) (NYSE:ARE) by 14,094 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE) by 551,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,700 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (Put) (NYSE:HON).