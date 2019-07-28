Aldebaran Financial Decreased Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $434,655; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Ithaka Group Has Trimmed by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.15M, down from 293,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Beech Hill invested in 0.36% or 8,900 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0.17% or 190,627 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.35% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 55,766 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bb Biotech Ag invested in 1.87% or 1.14 million shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability has 26,095 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.49% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rafferty Asset Management Llc reported 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Meridian Inv Counsel owns 29,737 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 4,296 shares. West Coast Limited, a California-based fund reported 3,161 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 20,136 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares to 245,808 shares, valued at $25.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co reported 274,061 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Moneta Group Incorporated Investment Advsr Llc reported 2,049 shares stake. Alphamark Ltd Com reported 109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Comm Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,191 shares. Capital Investment Counsel owns 17,378 shares. 119,948 are owned by Brinker. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability holds 4.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 526,891 shares. Vident Advisory, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,629 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls owns 2.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,934 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co has 11,810 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 182,033 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 2.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 635,053 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Ltd Com, South Dakota-based fund reported 31,805 shares. 7,743 are owned by Buckhead Capital Mgmt Lc.